Andhra Pradesh

Guntur gets mobile disinfection chamber

District Collector I Samuel Ananda Kumar emerge out of a disinfectant chamber at NTR stadium in Guntur in Tuesday

District Collector I Samuel Ananda Kumar emerge out of a disinfectant chamber at NTR stadium in Guntur in Tuesday   | Photo Credit: T.VIJAYA KUMAR

The city, which has been witnessing rapid spread of coronavirus for the last two weeks, got its first mobile disinfection chamber, sponsored by ITC-ABD, Guntur. The chamber was inaugurated at the NTR Municipal Stadium by Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and ITC CEO Sanjeev Rangrass.

The mobile disinfection chamber is usually installed at the entry gate and all the visitors would have to pass through the chamber fitted with pipes spraying sodium hypochlorite solution. Disinfection chambers have been extensively used in China during the pandemic spread and States like Tamil Nadu also used them in public places.

The Collector said that more such chambers would be installed at BR Stadium and markets in the coming days and thanked the ITC-Agricultural Business Division for sponsoring the chambers.

Guntur district has recorded 33 positive cases so far but what has been alarming is the rapid spread of the virus in the rural areas. New areas in Mangalagiri and Sattenapalli have been declared the COVID-19 clusters and red zones.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 11:49:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/guntur-gets-mobile-disinfection-chamber/article31284216.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY