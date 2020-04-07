Guntur gets mobile disinfection chamber

The city, which has been witnessing rapid spread of coronavirus for the last two weeks, got its first mobile disinfection chamber, sponsored by ITC-ABD, Guntur. The chamber was inaugurated at the NTR Municipal Stadium by Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and ITC CEO Sanjeev Rangrass.

The mobile disinfection chamber is usually installed at the entry gate and all the visitors would have to pass through the chamber fitted with pipes spraying sodium hypochlorite solution. Disinfection chambers have been extensively used in China during the pandemic spread and States like Tamil Nadu also used them in public places.

The Collector said that more such chambers would be installed at BR Stadium and markets in the coming days and thanked the ITC-Agricultural Business Division for sponsoring the chambers.

Guntur district has recorded 33 positive cases so far but what has been alarming is the rapid spread of the virus in the rural areas. New areas in Mangalagiri and Sattenapalli have been declared the COVID-19 clusters and red zones.