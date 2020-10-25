Guntur gets its first gas-based crematorium

GUNTUR

25 October 2020 01:01 IST

The delay in conducting funeral rites of COVID victims has caused consternation among people and placed an enormous strain on the district administration. With the local community still wary of cremating the victims, the civic body had taken up the responsibility of conducting the funeral rites.

Now, thanks to a collective effort, a sum of ₹40 lakh has been raised and handed over to Mahaprastanam Seva Samithi, Stambalagaruvu. With this money, a gas-based crematorium was opened by Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar on Saturday. Narayana Rao, president of the samithi, social activist Koneru Srividya and members of governing body were present. Yet another crematorium is being opened by Amma Charitable Trust on Sunday.

It began with an initiative of a doctor couple, neurologist Rama Taraknath and his wife Srividya who after reading media reports about bodies being kept in morgue at the GGH for days, decided to pool in funds for building a gas-based crematorium. The couple donated ₹1 lakh and approached members of Guntur Neurosciences Society, fellow doctors , philanthropists and collected ₹11 lakh within just a week.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that this amount was given to Mahaprastanam Seva Samithi, who have been operating a gas-based crematorium and are now constructing another crematorium on the premises. He also said that another crematorium would come at Bongalabeedu and at Amma Trust ashram.

“We appreciate this noble initiative from the public and within a month, we will have a second crematorium. During this pandemic, a gas-based crematorium is the safest means and in full compliance with pollution norms. It is also economical when compared to traditional funeral rites,” said Mr. Dinesh Kumar.