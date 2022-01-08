Guntur gearing up to face third wave, says Collector

GUNTUR

08 January 2022 22:36 IST

The district administration is gearing up to face a likely third wave of COVID-19. Following the guidelines from the Centre, the district administration has laid out a schedule to give a third dose of vaccines to frontline workers from January 10.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that vaccination for those aged between 15 and 18 years would be completed by Sunday.

Mr. Yadav told mediapersons that the district administration was gearing to face any eventuality. “The district administration has identified 84 hospitals with a bed strength of 6,951. Of those, 3,091 have been provided oxygen support, 1,205 are ICU beds and 3,651 are ventilators. Further, we have also identified 872 Covid Care Centres,’’ he said.

Hospitals have also been fitted with oxygen concentrators and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would virtually launch PSA Oxygen plant on the premises of GGH on Monday, the Collector said.