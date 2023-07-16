Guntur DRM inspects safety measures at various railway stations

July 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur, M. Ramakrishna, inspected the Sattenapalli, Reddigudem, Bellamkonda and Piduguralla stations on Sunday, and took stock of the train safety measures in place.

Mr. Ramakrishna inspected the location panels, signal and telecom equipment at the Sattenapalli and Piduguralla stations, and the interlocking panels at the Reddigudem and Bellamkonda stations.

He also inspected the New Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal under the Tipparthi railway station and inaugurated the loading of the 2,745 tonnes of partially boiled rice into the first rake having 42 wagons.

The rice is meant to be transported from the terminal to Korukkupet in Karnataka at ₹25.33 lakh.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the terminal was expected to load about 60 rakes per year and generate about ₹15 crore in revenue per year.

Senior Division Operating Manager P. Kiran Kumar and Divisional Commercial Manager Kamalakara Babu were among others present.

