ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur DRM inspects safety measures at various railway stations

July 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The DRM also inaugurates the loading of 2,745 tonnes of partially boiled rice into the first rake comprising 42 wagons meant for Karnataka

Tharun Boda

Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur, M. Ramakrishna, inspected the Sattenapalli, Reddigudem, Bellamkonda and Piduguralla stations on Sunday, and took stock of the train safety measures in place.

Mr. Ramakrishna inspected the location panels, signal and telecom equipment at the Sattenapalli and Piduguralla stations, and the interlocking panels at the Reddigudem and Bellamkonda stations.

He also inspected the New Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal under the Tipparthi railway station and inaugurated the loading of the 2,745 tonnes of partially boiled rice into the first rake having 42 wagons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rice is meant to be transported from the terminal to Korukkupet in Karnataka at ₹25.33 lakh.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the terminal was expected to load about 60 rakes per year and generate about ₹15 crore in revenue per year.

Senior Division Operating Manager P. Kiran Kumar and Divisional Commercial Manager Kamalakara Babu were among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US