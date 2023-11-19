Guntur DRM appeals to passengers not to carry inflammables

November 19, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - GUNTUR

M. Ramakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Guntur, appealed to passengers not to carry inflammable articles such as petrol, kerosene, explosives, and crackers, during his visit to various railway stations on Saturday. Anyone found carrying inflammable articles is liable to be booked under sections 64, 134 and 135 of the Railway Act, and a penalty of ₹3,000 and even imprisonment up to 3 months may be awarded, he warned.

Mr. Ramakrishna and his team checked Palnadu Express and found no inflammables on the train. The power car of Garib Rath Express was also checked. Amenities such as the AC prepaid waiting hall, cloakroom and parcel office in Guntur were checked. He also travelled in Falaknuma Express from Guntur to Sattenapalli and conducted awareness campaigns on the inflammable articles. He checked the pantry car of Faluknuma Express. The validity period of fire extinguishers and alarm detection junction boxes in trains were verified.