Guntur district to be restructured

Narsaraopet and Bapatla districts to be carved out of it

The district, with diverse topography ranging from plains to rugged hills of Palnadu to sandy soils of Bapatla will be restructured into three districts after the government issues a gazette notifying the formation of 26 districts in the State.

According to the preliminary notification issued on January 25, Guntur district has been restructured into Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu / Narsaraopet districts.

Guntur district consists of Guntur and Tenali revenue divisions, and comprises Tadikonda, Thullur, Phirangipuram, Medikonduru, Guntur West, Guntur East, Prathipadu, Vatticherukuru, Pedanandipadu, and Pedakakani mandals. The Tenali revenue division comprises Tenali, Kollipara, Ponnur, Chebrolu, Duggirala, Kakumanu, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli.

The Bapatla district comprises the mandals in Bapatla and a few mandals in the Chirala revenue division – Vemuru, Kollur, Tsundur, Bhattiprolu, Amrathaluru, Repalle, Nizampatnam, Nagaram, Cherukupalli, Bapatla, Pittalavanipalem and Karlapalem. The following mandals in Ongole revenue division have also included in Bapatla district: Chirala, Vetapalem, Addanki, Santhamagaluru, Ballikurava, Korisapadu, Parchur, Yeddanapudi, Karamchedu, Inkollu, Chinaganjam and Martur.

The Palnadu / Narasaraopet district consists of 14 mandals in Gurazala and Guntur revenue division, and 13 mandals in Narsaraopet division. They are, Gurazala, Dachepalli, Piduguralla, Machavaram, Macherla, Veldurthi, Durgi, Rentachintala, Karempudi, Pedakurapadu, Bellamkonda, Atchampet, Krosuru, Amaravati.

A district-level committee has suggested that temporary accommodation may be provided at facilities in Bapatla and Narsaraopet. In Bapatla, the AP HRD office has been suggested for the office of the Collector/ camp office. In Narsaraopet, the offices of Nagarjuna Sagar Project has been suggested for the purpose.