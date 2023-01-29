January 29, 2023 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST - GUNTUR

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has proposed a District Export Action Plan (DEAP) with an aim to increase the exports of the famous Guntur Sannam Chilli from the present ₹3,502 crore to ₹4,661 crore by 2025.

As per this proposal, Guntur will be developed as an export hub. K.Vijayaratnam, General Manager of Guntur District Industrial Centre told The Hindu that they have sent the proposal to the Government of India to develop Guntur as an export hub. Apart from chilli, the government is also proposing to encourage exports of turmeric and cotton yarn.

Chilli exports

The projected outcome up to 2025 is ₹4,661 crore worth of chilli exports. The annual targets for chilli exports are also fixed, with an increase of 10% of the annual turnover from existing ₹3,502 crore in 2021-22 to ₹3,852 crore by 2022-23, ₹4,237 crore by 2023-24 and ₹4,661 crore by 2024-25.

At present, the chilli is being exported to more than 20 countries from Guntur, including China, Thailand and Bangladesh. Various products like chilli powder, seeds and oil are being exported.

GI Tag

The DEAP said, “ Guntur Sannam Chilli has been registered with the Geographical Indications (GI) registry of the Government of India in 2009. The word ‘Sannam’ in Telugu means thin. The very name of the chilli indicates two facts- the description of the fruit and more importantly the strong antecedents arising from Andhra Pradesh”.

The uniqueness of Guntur Sannam Chilli is generally known to trade as S4 type chilli and is mainly used for its pungency and for the extraction and derivation of capsaicin.

It belongs to Capsicum Annum var longhum variety with long fruits (5 to 15 cm in length) and a diameter range from 0.5 to 1.5 cm. It has thick skin, is hot with average pungency of 35,000 to 40,000 SHU. The content of Capsaicin is about 0.226%.”

At least 4 grades of Sannam Chilies are known to exist.

a) S.S. – Sannam Special – which is light red in colour, with shining skin and a length of 5cm and more.

b) S.G.- Sannam General – which is light red in colour, with shining skin and a length of 3 to 5 cm.

c) S.F. – Sannam Fair – which is blackish a dull red in colour with length of 3 to 5 cm.

d) N.S.- Non-Specified – This is not a regular grade and is meant to meet the specific requirements which are not covered under regular grades.