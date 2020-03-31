Guntur district reports five COVID-19 cases in one day

Guntur district reported five fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, prompting the district administration and civic bodies to launch unprecedented sanitising measures.

While Guntur city reported two new cases, taking the total count to four, Macherla reported two cases while one case was reported from Karempudi. All the cases have been linked to the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, where more than 700 persons from Andhra Pradesh are believed to have taken part.

Areas in Mangadasnagar, Anandapet and Sangadigunta have been declared as containment zones and movement of people was restricted. Teams from the Health Department and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) began collecting details of those showing symptoms of influenza even as another team began to aggressively sanitise the area.

In Guntur, the GMC launched a Japanese sprayer usually used in farm operations. The sprayer, resembling an aircraft, can be used to spray solution of sodium hypochlorite at public places.

Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Deputy Inspector of General PHD Ramakrishna, Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha visited the affected areas in the town and asked the health personnel to ensure that all the areas were sanitised.

Later, the Collector rushed to Macherla and Karempudi and along with Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao took stock of the situation. Mr. Samuel distributed 4,000 masks and sanitisers to the personnel.

The daily health bulletin on Tuesday revealed that 56 persons were admitted to isolation wards on Tuesday, and all of them were tested. So far, 198 persons have been tested, of which the results of 124 persons turned out to be negative. Nine persons have tested positive so far, while results of 65 tests were still awaited.

As many as 143 persons have been kept under isolation and 59 of them were discharged. In Guntur district, 1,634 persons have been traced with foreign travel history, and 28 persons were placed under quarantine.