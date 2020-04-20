Guntur district registers 20 cases in one day

After a brief lull, the number of COVID-19 positive cases spiked in the district with 20 recorded on Monday, taking the total cases to 149. The number of tests went up to 4,682 and 43 of them on Monday.

Cases were registered in parts of Old Guntur and Narasaraopet. However, on a positive note, 17 people were discharged from the isolation centres and 226 from quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced new measures demarcating Red, Orange and Green zones in the district. Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that Guntur West, Guntur East, Pedakakani, Chebrolu, Tadikonda, Phirangipuram, Karempudi, Ponnur, Krosuru, Atchempet and Mangalagiri come under the Red Zone and the lockdown would be enforced strictly.

All forms of travel between two mandals had been prohibited and farm-related activities would resume soon, he said.

The district administration conducted medical training sessions on COVID-19 protocols for doctors from government and private hospitals, following its earlier announcement of taking over all 82 Arogyasri network hospitals for treatment of coronavirus cases. The NRI Hospitals at Chinakakani and the Government General Hospital in Guntur have been designated as the frontline COVID-19 hospitals.

The Collector said that duties were allotted to private doctors and they were asked to attend training classes.

The latest medical bulletin said out of 4,682 tests conducted so far, 3,015 reported negative. With the availability of rapid test kits and TrueNAT centres, the number of tests is likely go up. The district administration is also gearing up for random tests in red ones.