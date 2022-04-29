Guntur court’s verdict should serve as a deterrent, says A.P. Home Minister

‘The State government will impress upon the Centre to clear the Disha Act pending with it quickly’

‘The State government will impress upon the Centre to clear the Disha Act pending with it quickly’

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Friday welcomed the Guntur Special Court’s verdict awarding death penalty to K. Sasi Krishna for murdering Nalla Ramya, a B. Tech student.

On August 15, 2021, Sasi Krishna had stabbed Ramya multiple times in broad daylight, killing her on the spot, for rejecting him.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Vanitha appreciated the police personnel who brought the case to its logical end.

“The accused was arrested within 10 hours of committing the crime. The police filed the charge-sheet within one week. The forensic reports were given within two days,” she said, and added that the entire investigation and trial were conducted as per the Disha Act.

“The State government will inform the Union Government about the efficient and quick handling of the case, and impress upon the authorities concerned to quickly clear the Act pending with the Centre,” the Minister said.

She hoped that the verdict would deter those who think of committing crime against women.

According priority to providing security for women and girls, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched the Disha app, besides providing special police stations, forensic labs, additional staff, and infrastructure, the Minister said. About 900 girls / women were rescued in various cases through the Disha app, and more than 1.24 crore people had downloaded the app, she added.

Crime rate

Referring to a question on rise in crime rate, Ms. Vanitha said, “The crime rate was high even during the TDP term. But now, due to friendly policing, more women are coming forward to lodge complaints.”

Creation of new districts would help the police in bettering their enforcement, she said. “There may be some initial teething problems. But they will be sorted out. The issue of shortage of staff will be looked into,” she said.

Drug abuse

On rampant ganja cultivation, the Minster said destruction of ganja crops would continue, and the growers would be encouraged to take to alternative crops.

Referring to the cases of drug abuse, Ms. Vanitha said, “The cases unearthed so far are not on the scale witnessed in Hyderabad, but things will be brought under control.”