Guntur court jails mother-in-law, husband in domestic violence and dowry harassment case

December 07, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a domestic violence and dowry harassment related case registered in 2019, the Guntur Fifth ADJ court awarded imprisonment to two accused persons. The district Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez informed in a statement on Thursday that the court awarded the sentence on Wednesday. 

Sk. Malin Begam, wife of Jakir Hussain a resident at Pattabhipuram Police Station limits was found dead under suspicious circumstances in 2019, the SP informed.

Jakir Hussain (husband of the victim), and Sk. Masthan Bhi (mother-in-law of the victim) was convicted for having a hand in her death.

The court awarded five years rigorous imprisonment to Jakir Hussain and one-year imprisonment to Mastan Bhi, apart from Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 2000 fine respectively. 

