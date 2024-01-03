GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guntur court grants bail to accused in stone-hurling case at YSRCP office

January 03, 2024 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

Guntur Fifth Additional Junior Civil Judge Ponnuru Bujji granted bail to all the accused in the stone-hurling incident at the YSRCP office on January 1 (Monday).

The police lodged an FIR against 30 persons in this case, while 25 were produced before the court which granted conditional bail along with a surety deposit of ₹10,000 for each.

Maguluri Hari Babu, advocate on behalf of the accused, said that the Fifth Additional Junior Civil Judge, during the hearing, questioned the police as to how could they find the names, addresses and other details of the accused within hours of the incident.

He said that the police had brought the accused to the court by violating the Supreme Court’s bail guidelines. The accused persons were not to be taken into judicial remand and hence the court granted bail to all of them, he said.

