Guntur corporators seek removal of illegal hoardings

People who erected them will face action, says Municipal Commissioner

People who erected them will face action, says Municipal Commissioner

The drive against illegal hoardings took an interesting turn when about a dozen corporators belonging to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) appealed to Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri to crack down on illegal hoardings, order a probe into drawing of power illegally and allot 10 hoardings in each division for giving publicity to various welfare schemes of the government.

The corporators also have given a memorandum to MLC Lella Appireddy, and Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu.

Earlier, the Municipal Commissioner issued a stern warning that all unauthorised posters, hoardings and banners would be removed and action would be taken against the individuals, organisations and printing presses engaged in their making and erection.

Ms. Keerthi said prior permission for putting them up should be taken from the Guntur Municipal Corporation or from the ward secretariats concerned and that the challans should be pasted on the posters.