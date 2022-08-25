Guntur college Prof. selected for Harvard surgical leadership programme

Dr. Sumita Shankar also chosen for poster presentation in international plastic surgery meet

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
August 25, 2022 19:22 IST

Dr. Sumita Shankar, HoD and Professor of Plastic Surgery, Guntur Medical College. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

Sumita Shankar, Professor and Head of the Department, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Guntur Medical College, has been selected for the prestigious surgical leadership programme in Harvard Medical School ( HMS - SLP 2023), Boston, U.S.A.

Dr. Shankar’s work on vascular malformation has also been selected for poster presentation in the international plastic surgery meet, PSTM 2022, which will be presented on October 30 in Boston. She is also a Carl Zeiss Fellow in Hand and Microsurgery, FICS (Fellowship in Cosmetic Surgery, Barcelona & U.S.A.). On Thursday, she took over as HoD.

Dr. Shankar has been instrumental in developing the department to an excellent standard, including procuring essential instruments like state-of-the art trauma kit for performing maxillofacial trauma surgeries, and kits for performing rhinoplasty and micro vascular surgery.

The Plastic Surgery department has also been doing cosmetic surgeries such as fat grafting, hair transplantation, breast reduction and breast enlargement and breast enlargement in males (Gynaecomastia).

Her achievements include negative pressure wound therapy ( NPWT) which is one of the latest and best modality for treating wounds.

