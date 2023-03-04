ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur Collector honours 53 factory workers on National Safety Day

March 04, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a first in the State, the factories department on Saturday honoured industrial-unit employees who followed the best safety practices to encourage prevention of accidents on the factory floor and timely action during emergencies.

Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories (Guntur) M.V. Sivakumar Reddy presented awards to 53 employees from private industrial establishments on the occasion of 52nd National Safety Day (NSD). 

Mr. Sivakumar Reddy said the significance of NSD was to spread safety awareness among workers and aim for zero accidents. He said this would encourage more investments, which would generate more jobs. He added that no fatal accident had been reported in factories since June 2022. Safety training, safety committee meetings, interaction with workers, mock drills and inspections yielded good results. 

He said that use of ammonia in milk processing and cold storage and chlorine in water treatment were the two identified hazardous chemical handling operations in the district. 

Mr. Venugopal Reddy said that safety was the first priority in any factory and that all managements should follow the best safety practices on their premises. He said mock drills were held in 20 factories on February 23 to prepare their teams for any emergency.

