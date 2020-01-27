Guntur Collector allays fears on tremors

Seismic changes below the earth’s surface are causing tremors in Guntur and Krishna districts which are not alarming, said District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar.

There was some panic early on Monday when tremors were felt at Bellamkonda and Atchampet.

Mr. Samuel Ananda Kumar told media persons that tremors were felt at Bellamkonda, Vellaturu mandals for about four minutes. “The tremors are now new in these parts as tectonic plates below the earth’s surface move slightly and sometimes, the tremors are not felt at all. The CSIR-NGRI Seismological Centre at Mylavaram has reported 13 tremors since December 2019 and chief scientist from CSIR-NGRI, Hyderabad was here recently to examine this phenomenon and the studies proved that there was nothing alarming about this incident,” said the Collector.

Accelerometer sensors

The phenomenon could also be due to continuous rainfall witnessed in 2019 as water could have seeped into the earth’s surface and the tectonic plates adjust by themselves. The phenomenon is good as it could prevent earth quakes. The Irrigation Department has also placed accelerometer sensors at Pulichintala reservoir to verify if there was any impact on the dam too, the Collector said.

“This type of tremors are described as after shocks and the studies said that there were 42 after shocks in this region from December 2019 and the after shock on Sunday was recorded at 1.7 on Richter Scale. After speaking to scientists at NGRI, Hyderabad, I came to a conclusion that there was no need for any panic,’’ said Mr. Samuel.

The district administration has also arranged accelerometers at Papayepalem near Bellamkonda.