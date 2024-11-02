Guntur civic body to remove road and drain encroachments in phases

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced that it will phase out encroachments on city roads and drains. GMC Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu inspected the road from Lodge Center to Hosanna Mandir on Amaravati Road on Saturday.

He instructed the urban planning and engineering officials to promptly remove silt from the drains in the area and ensure that the roads were not encroached on.

Commissioner Sreenivasulu said that unregulated encroachments on drains and roads obstruct routine silt removal exercises and cause traffic congestion. He said GMC had already cleared obstructions from Old Club Road, Patnam Bazaar, GT Road, and Railway Station Road.

The Commissioner warned that no vendors or shops would be permitted to set up stalls on the drains.