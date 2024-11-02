GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guntur civic body to remove road and drain encroachments in phases

GMC Commissioner leads special drive to remove encroachments from Lodge Center to Hosanna Mandir

Published - November 02, 2024 08:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu inspecting encroachments on Amaravati Road in Guntur on Saturday.

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu inspecting encroachments on Amaravati Road in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced that it will phase out encroachments on city roads and drains. GMC Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu inspected the road from Lodge Center to Hosanna Mandir on Amaravati Road on Saturday.

He instructed the urban planning and engineering officials to promptly remove silt from the drains in the area and ensure that the roads were not encroached on.

Commissioner Sreenivasulu said that unregulated encroachments on drains and roads obstruct routine silt removal exercises and cause traffic congestion. He said GMC had already cleared obstructions from Old Club Road, Patnam Bazaar, GT Road, and Railway Station Road.

The Commissioner warned that no vendors or shops would be permitted to set up stalls on the drains.

