Guntur civic body clearing the decks to take up third phase of Inner Ring Road

April 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

After a long delay, the Guntur Municipal Corporation is contemplating completing the third phase of Inner Ring Road (IRR). which has a length of 4.21 km from Swarna Bharathi Nagar to Pedapalakaluru village on the outskirts of the city. Work on 3.3 km has already been completed in the first and second phases.

The 80-foot-wide road connects the National Highway at Autonagar on the east side of the city to the Guntur-Narasaraopet-Kurnool-Hyderabad road on the west at Perecherla village.

There are around 300 houses in Swarna Bharathi Nagar which needed to be removed for laying the road.

“The corporation is committed to completing the third phase by convincing the residents on the need to remove the houses as part of the plan. They will be offered alternative house sites and housing schemes at Jagananna Colonies,” GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu told The Hindu.

On the other hand, the GMC Commissioner Chekuri Kirthi and Prathipadu MLA Mekathoti Sucharitha have already visited the affected area and assured the residents that the government is committed to providing alternative housing sites to all of them, well before evacuating them from Swarna Bharathi Nagar, which falls under the Prathipadu Assembly segment. The MLA suggested that a resolution could be passed in the GMC Council meeting in this regard.

“As some of the residents have B-Form lands and some have encroached the road and bunds of drains and are leading a vulnerable life without basic security, they should opt for the secured house sites being provided by the government at the Jagananna Colony,” Ms. Sucharitha said.

The Commissioner told them that the government would also help them in getting loans from the banks for constructing houses in the relocated area.

The basic infrastructure like drinking water, drainage, electricity and roads are under development at the Jagananna Colony, she said and requested the residents to shift there and cooperate with the government for completing the IRR. Those who have pucca houses will be provided compensation as per the law, she explained.