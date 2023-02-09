ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur chilli farmers sensitised in digital trechnologies

February 09, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

There is an urgent need to make advanced technology accessible and affordable to farmers, observed S.S. Sreedhar, Commissioner of Horticulture and Sericulture, who participated in a workshop on ‘Digital Innovations for Chilli Farmers’ in Guntur on Wednesday. 

The Department of Horticulture has launched a number of initiatives including Dr. YSR Thotabadi programme to build a robust digital ecosystem and help farmers improve their productivity and incomes, he said. 

This workshop was organised jointly by the Department of Horticulture and the Digital Green as a part of the EMircha initiative supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The workshop brought together more than 300 people, including chilli farmers, government officers, and AgTech innovators. Two thematic panel discussions were held in which technology and market experts deliberated upon digital innovations across the chilli value chain, and discussed opportunities for convergence to help farmers unlock the potential of digital agriculture.

