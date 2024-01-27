GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guntur-based surgeons perform complicated surgeries, save both legs of 70-year-old man

January 27, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The doctors at Guntur-based Shri Ramchandra Joint Replacement Center successfully conducted surgeries and replaced two legs of a 70-year-old man who was almost bedridden.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Dr. Sivaiah Potla, founder of the centre, informed that they performed the complicated surgery on Dadi Venkateswarlu of Bapatla.

Dr. Sivaiah said that both knees of the patient were worn out, the tibia and femur bones in his legs were destroyed, and the ligaments were stretched giving him a polio limbs-like gait. He said that the patient’s right knee was bent inside by 40 degrees (Varus Deformity), and the left knee was bent outside by 50 degrees (Valgus Deformity).

Dr. Sivaiah said that they did a right knee replacement with the reconstruction of the tibia, correction of deformity and ligament balancing perfectly with special imported USA implants on November 27, 2023. The left knee replacement was done on 23 January 2024 with specially imported implants, and his destroyed bones were reconstructed with bone cement, titanium screws, titanium augments and titanium stems and ligaments were balanced perfectly.

