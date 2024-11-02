Guntur-based doctor presents research paper at global conference in Washington D.C.

Dr. Anurag Polavarapu, Director of Endovascular Interventions at Lalitha Group of Hospitals in Guntur, presented a scientific paper titled ‘Challenging Intervention in a Case of Left Hand - Acute Limb Ischemia’, at the recently-concluded Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2024 conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release here in Guntur on Saturday, Managing Director of the hospital Dr. P.V. Raghava Sarma said that the key theme of TCT 2024 was ‘Intervention as a Means of Prevention’, reflecting the current trend in cardiology towards early disease detection and proactive interventions for asymptomatic patients.

Dr. Raghava Sarma said, “The TCT 2024 conference was held in Washington D.C. in United States of America. This four-day scientific event, spanning October 27th to October 30th, was attended by 10,000 cardiologists and featured 1,400 faculty members from around the world. Highlights included 33 live cases covering endovascular, structural, and coronary interventions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In this conference, a groundbreaking research work was presented by Dr. Anurag, he informed.

“Dr. Anurag explained that a simple oral diabetic drug Semaglutide significantly lowers cardiovascular risk in adults with type 2 diabetes and existing cardiovascular conditions. In this Phase 3 trial, patients who took a 14 mg daily dose of semaglutide showed a 14% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), such as heart attacks and strokes, compared to those on a placebo. The study tracked over 9,650 participants aged 50 and older with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or chronic kidney disease,” said Dr. Raghava Sarma.

Additionally, the SIRONA trial, the study of drug-coated balloon (DCB) in treating peripheral vascular disease (PVD) showed safety and efficacy of sirolimus-coated balloons and paclitaxel-coated balloons, expanding treatment choices for peripheral artery disease (PAD).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.