Guntur-based company obtains U.S. agency certificate for PM10 monitor

December 17, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - GUNTUR

A Guntur-based company, Vasthi Instruments Pvt Ltd, got the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) certification for its new model V.air-9009 introduced for real time atmospheric particulate matter monitor for PM10 with beta attenuation. This US EPA certification is crucial for monitoring Particulate Matter 10 (PM10) in air quality.

Launching the certificate at an event here on Friday, Venugopal Achanta, Director of CSIR-NPL, and Shankar G. Aggarwal, Senior Scientist at CSIR-NPL, observed that it was a rare honour to get this certification in monitoring the air quality.

Founders of Vasthi including Katta Prakash Babu (CEO), Gosala Ananda Rao (Chairman) and G. Alex (Partner in Vasthi) explained that the device V.air-9009 introduced by their company continuously measures the particulate matter concentration of ambient particulate collected on a glass filter tape with a time resolution of 1 hour. The V.air-9009 uses an in-line sampling geometry that measures beta attenuation across the filter media while simultaneously sampling particles.

Mr. Prakash said that the US EPA certificate was the global standard to monitor the PM10 in air quality. He said that Vasthi was the first company in India to get this certificate, which was very complicated procedure. He said that it would be beneficial to all kinds of industries across the country. Mr. Ananda Rao said that they were going to expand their services based on this certificate in USA and other countries in 2024.

