Guntur auto driver who serves drinking water to public gets pat from SP

April 21, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

Municipal corporation will take a decision on setting up free water kiosks in the city, says Mayor

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez has appreciated an autorickshaw driver Machhu Deva, who has been providing cool drinking water for needy people by carrying a water can in his vehicle. He called upon people to come forward to help others in facing the summer heat.

Mr. Deva said he has been doing it for quite sometime as he often sees people coming from various places in hot weather feeling very thirsty and desperate for a gulp. 

Meanwhile, some individuals and NGOs in the city have been providing drinking water to public at some places in the city by opening water kiosks, which made some concerned citizens wonder why the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has failed to take such an initiative.

Reacting to it, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu told The Hindu that they will study the proposal and take an appropriate decision on establishing free water serving points at various locations in the city.

