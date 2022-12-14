  1. EPaper
Guntur aims for a high rank in Citizen Perception Survey

The city will get more funds from the Centre if it achieves a good score, says Municipal Commissioner

December 14, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Guntur Municipal Corporation staff creating awareness among the public on the Citizen Perception Survey.

Appealing to the residents to participate in the ongoing Citizen Perception Survey (CPS), Chekuri Keerthi, Commissioner, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) observed that by achieving good rankings in the survey, the city would get more funds from the Union Government.

In a statement on Wednesday here, Ms. Keerthi said that the ward secretariat staff would visit all households in the city to take feedback from the residents on cleanliness, hygiene, and other facilities provided by the municipal corporation. The public can give their feedback accordingly. Ms. Keerthi said that positive feedback would result in the city achieving a high rank at the State and national levels.

CPS is part of the Ease of Living Index seeking to directly capture the perception of citizens with respect to the quality of life in their cities. The survey will help government administrations understand the opinion of citizens and help improve service delivery and governance of cities. It can also be accessed at https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback, she said.

