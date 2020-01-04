Guntakal Railway staff get one-stop digital solution

The employees of South Central Railway’s Guntakal Division have got a new portal that will serve as a One-Stop digital solution to cater to their requirements.

An online web portal named ‘Guntakal Division’ with a link from the South Central Railway Official Website www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in has four different sections: E-Subhakarya, E-Transfer, E-Gruha, E-Yatra that can be accessed by the employees according to their needs, a release from the Railways said.

Digital payment

While E-Subhakarya is for direct booking/allotment of Railway Institutes/community halls with the option of digital payment, E- Transfer is for registering transfer requests. This portal allows Inter-Railway, Inter-Divisional, Inter-Departmental requests. Acknowledgement is sent to the concerned employee through SMS and the requests are forwarded to the concerned supervisor.

E-Gruha is for allotment of railway quarters/change. Details of vacant/occupied quarters can also be viewed through this portal and E-Yatra is for issuing of Privilege Pass/Privilege Ticket Order (PTO) to employees/pensioners. A one-time registration is required and subsequently they can login directly through OTP received on the mobile number.

‘For transparency’

The system brings more transparency, uniformity in the working procedure and stems revenue leakage, the release said.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya said that staff welfare measures would be given due priority to boost the morale and confidence of the workforce.

“The web portal is accessible by the employees of all major railway stations, workshops, diesel sheds covering entire Guntakal Division. Employees working in Tirupati, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Madanapalle, Chittoor, Kadapa, Raichur, etc., can access the online portal from their respective places without coming all the way to Divisional Headquarters,” he said.