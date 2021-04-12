Guntakal railway division nets revenue of ₹605.57 cr.

The lockdown period was utilised to improve infrastructure: DRM

In Guntakal Railway Division has achieved 9.765 million tonne of loading of goods, despite sluggish activities owing to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21 financial year. Even as it was 9.58% less when compared to 10.64 million tonne in the previous fiscal, the division has generated a revenue of ₹605.57 crore.

The division improved infrastructure facilities and enhanced the capacity on some fronts during the financial year hit by the lockdown owing to the COVID19 pandemic, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Alok Tiwari said told the media here on Friday.

Special trains

The infrastructure development the division achieved included doubling of track with electrification in 29.685 km between Taticherla and Garladinne stations, Chigicherla-Zangalapalle, and doubling with electrification work done in Edduladoddi-Pendekallu section as a part of Guntur-Guntakal doubling.

At present, 198 special trains are running through the Guntakal Division as against the 337 (daily + non-daily+passenger) trains during the pre-COVID period. The DRM said that passenger trains would be reintroduced in a phased manner according to the guidelines of the Railway Board.

One of the major achievements is the commissioning of the Electronic-Interlocking Panel at Gooty on July 12 last year.

With the constant efforts of the Business Development Unit new traffic in both goods and parcel segments, a revenue of ₹149.027 crore was generated with major initiatives such as the Doodh Duronto, Kisan Rail, and the Happy Banana Reefer with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR).

“The division took the lockdown as an opportunity to enhance safety by eliminating unmanned level crossings (15), improve efficiency of infrastructure by carrying out maintenance activities. This was possible by constructing 12 road under bridges (RUBs), 2 road over bridges (ROBs), and a direct closure,” Mr. Alok Tiwari added.