Guntakal DRM among eight railway staff landed in CBI net

The investigation agency raid offices and residences of the accused for three days, seize unaccounted cash and gold jewellery

Published - July 06, 2024 06:41 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Saturday, July 6, concluded their three-day raids at the residence and office of Divisional Railway Manager (Guntakal) Vineet Singh and the residences of Divisional Finance Manager Pradeep Babu, and six other senior railway officials in Guntakal.

During the raids, the CBI sleuths had seized significant amounts of cash and gold jewellery, sources said.

All the eight accused were arrested by the CBI and shifted to Hyderabad. Earlier, they were taken to the government hospital in Guntakal for medical examination and then produced before the designated CBI court.

The CBI officers who arrived at Guntakal from Secunderabad carried out a series of searches in the Finance Department at the DRM office in Guntakal, for three days, which concluded in the early hours of Saturday.

The searches were conducted as part of an investigation into allegations of corruption in awarding contracts to the area contractors for culvert works in the Kadiri section of the Division. Following the findings of unaccounted cash and gold ornaments, a case was filed against the eight railway officials.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / indian railways / corruption & bribery

