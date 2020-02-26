Gundlakamma water for Ongole from September

ONGOLE

26 February 2020 19:08 IST

Work on 13.96 km of the proposed 15.2 km pipeline has been completed: official

People can expect full-scale drinking water supply from September this year as the works on the ₹123 crore comprehensive water supply scheme under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation(AMRUT-II) to replenish the storage tanks from Gundlakamma reservoir is going on at a brisk pace.

The project has been designed to draw 80 million litres per day keeping in view the estimated population of 5.15 lakh people.

Officials said that work on 13.96 km of the proposed 15.2 km pipeline has been completed and ₹71 crore has been spent so far on the pipeline which extends up to Yedugundlapadu.

The remaining work, including construction of three Elevated Level Service Reservoirs(ELSRs), will be completed in the next four to six months to augment drinking water supply to the city, said Municipal Engineer D. Sundara Rami Reddy.

The project is undertaken by the Municipal Corporation and the State and Central governments. While the Centre has chipped in ₹37.10 crore, the State has given ₹14.61 crore and the rest is contributed by the Corporation.

Sewage treatment plant

Work on ₹30.79 crore sewage treatment plant taken up under AMRUT phase II could be expected to be completed later this year to process 15 million litres per day, he explained.

The city has been facing water shortage due to uncertainty in the release of Krishna water from the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Bank canal to summer storage tanks in the recent years, after the increase in height of Almatti reservoir by the upper riparian State of Karnataka.