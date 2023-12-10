HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gundlakamma reservoir crest gate repaired on a war-footing in Prakasam district

The gate was damaged following flash floods triggered by cyclone Michaung on December 8; the current storage of 0.8 tmc ft in the reservoir will be sufficient to meet the drinking water requirement of Ongole city till summer and irrigation needs of farmers, says Chief Engineer Muralinatha Reddy

December 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

Irrigation experts repaired the damaged second crest gate of the Kandula Obul Reddy Gundlakamma reservoir on a war-footing in Prakasam district on December 10 (Sunday).

The gate was damaged following flash floods triggered by cyclone Michaung on December 8.

“Three stoplog elements have been put at the second gate and water discharge stopped,” Chief Engineer R. Muralinatha Reddy told The Hindu.

However, leakage of 50 to 70 cusecs of water continued from the reservoir, and efforts were on to plug it, he said, and added that it might take a day or two. The reservoir had nil inflows on Sunday.

The current storage of 0.8 tmc ft water in the reservoir would be sufficient to meet the drinking water requirement of Ongole city till summer and irrigation needs of farmers coming under the lift irrigation schemes downstream, Mr. Muralinatha Reddy said.

The reservoir could store up to 1.5 tmc ft of water following the repairs, he said. A fresh wet spell was expected around December 18.

The government finalised the tenders through reverse tendering process for repairing all the crest gates at a cost of ₹9.4 crore as suggested by a team of irrigation experts, and the works would commence soon, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Agriculture / water harvesting / cyclones / flood / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.