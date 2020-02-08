Gunadala shrine decked up for Mary Matha festival

The famous Gunadala Mary Matha shrine has been decked up for the three-day Mary Matha Festival, which will be celebrated from February 9 to 11.

Lakhs of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and other States will attend the festival, said Vijayawada Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Rajarao at a press conference on Friday.

“The shrine has been illuminated and drinking water, prasadam counters, places to offer vows (mokkulu), and rest places have been readied near the temple,” said Gunadala Shrine Rector Fr. Yeleti William Jayaraju.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and South Central Railway (SCR) are running special services for the utsavams. The church management, Revenue, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), AP Transco, Police and other departments have made elaborate arrangements for the festival.

Devotees will visit the grotto of the deity, light candles, do ‘Annaprasana’ for children, and perform ‘Uyyalalu Kattuta’ and other rituals on the hill and seek the blessings of Mary Matha, the Bishop said.

Hundreds of people will be tasked with maintaining the queues, supplying drinking water and butter milk, arranging medical camps and maintaining cleanliness at the shrine. Arrangements have been made at Bishop Grassi High School, Saint Joseph’s ITI and on Eluru Road for the convenience of devotees attending the festival, said Vijayawada Catholic Peetam Mansignor Fr. Muvvala Prasad.

Special prayers

Vicar General M. Gabriel said that over 10 lakh devotees are expected to attend the festival. Bishops, Peetadipatis, Mansignors and fathers of different States will grace the utsavams and perform special prayers.

Fr. Jayaraju said that ‘Navadina Japams’ which began on January 31 will conclude on February 8. Restrooms, toilets and pandals have been erected for the devotees who will stay for three days at the shrine.

Cultural events

On the first day of the festival on February 9, concelebrated holy eucharist will be followed by kolatam, devotional dances and a ‘Marina procession’ around Gunadala. Confessions will be heard during mass and holy communion will be given to practising catholics, said Rector Jayaraju.

Assistant Parish priests R. Prakash, Jaya Paul Raju, Kiran Kumar and others will monitor the arrangements.