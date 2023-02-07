Gunadala Mary Matha Festival: Traffic diversions imposed, Eluru Road stretch near the shrine to be closed for all vehicles

February 07, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The city police have imposed traffic diversions on the roads leading to Gunadala in view of the three-day Gunadala Mary Matha Festival, which commences on February 9.

NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, in a release, said that the traffic restrictions would be imposed from the night of February 8 to February 12 night for the convenience of the devotees as well as the local residents.

No vehicles will be allowed on the roads between Padavalarevu Centre and ESI Junction from February 9 night to February 12.

From the night of February 8, city buses will be restricted on the stretch of Eluru Road between Chuttugunta Centre and ESI Junction. Buses heading towards Ramavarappadu from Police Control Room (PCR) junction will be diverted at Chuttugunta Centre via Visalandra Road, Five Route, Christurajpuram, Dental College Road and Mahanadu Junction. Similarly, buses heading towards PCR junction from Ramavarappadu and Autonagar will be diverted via ESI Junction, Gunadala Post Office, Christurajpuram, Siddhartha Junction, Red Circle and Bandar Locks.

Festival special buses arranged by APSRTC will be allowed till the temporary bus stop at Madhura Nagar junction from Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS).

All other vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes at Machavaram Down and Ramavarappadu Ring. Auto-rickshaws will also be allowed till Machavaram Down and ESI Junction.

Parking lots for various types of vehicles were arranged at Zion Bible College, ESI Hospital ground and Siddhartha Medical College ground.