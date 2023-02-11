Gunadala Mary Matha festival concludes in Vijayawada

February 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A large number of devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana thronged the Gunadala Matha Shrine in Vijayawada on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Gunadala Mary Matha festival.

Holy mass conducted by Archbishop of Hyderabad and Cardinal Most. Rev. Poola Anthony, along with Bishop of Gurk, Austria, Josef Marketz and Bishop of Vijayawada T. Joseph Raja Rao, on Bishop Grassi High School premises became a high point of the festival as it was the first holy mass conducted by a Cardinal from Telugu States during the annual festival.

Cardinal Poola Anthony said that the Gunadala shrine was preparing to celebrate centenary in a couple of years. Scores of devotees attended the holy mass conducted in the morning on the ground and later at the Gunadala shrine church.

From early hours itself, many devotees made beelines to the grotto, where the ‘Our Lady’ statue is being worshipped since 1925. Several devotees also climbed to the hilltop and prayed at the 18-foot holy cross.

Meanwhile, Eluru Road and other roads leading to the shrine witnessed heavy traffic. The city police imposed traffic diversions and RTC operated special services from Pundit Nehru Bus Station for the devotees.

The festival rush is likely to continue on Sunday as well as many devotees who came from far off places stay back and return the next day. Many families also sleep on the premises of the shrine the night before heading home.

The festival was organised after a gap of two years due to COVID-19.