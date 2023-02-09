Gunadala Mary Matha festival begins in Vijayawada

February 09, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The three-day annual Gunadala Mary Matha festival began on a grand note in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Rev. T. Joseph Raja Rao, along with Rev. Fr. Pasala Thomas, Rev. Fr. George Puthenpura and several other priests, offered the holy mass and delivered the gospel on the Bishop Grassi High School ground.

Nuns, priests, deacons, brothers, seminary and convent students from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states also attended the prayers.

Cultural programmes and prayer meetings will be organised on the ground between 6.30 a.m. and 10.30 p.m. daily.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees thronged the Gunadala Matha Shrine church at the foot of the hill. Many reached the grotto located in the middle of the way up to the summit.

The ‘Our Lady’ statue of Mother Mary, placed in the grotto in 1925, is the main attraction of the shrine. Many devotees also reach the summit and pray at the 18-foot cross there. Many also offer their hair through the tonsuring centre along the path to the grotto. Footfall is expected to increase on Friday and Saturday, the last day.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on Eluru Road. The stretch between Machavaram Down and ESI Junction will be closed for all vehicles from February 9 night to February 12. Over 1,500 policemen have been deployed to control crowd and traffic.