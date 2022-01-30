Gunadala Mary Matha fest cancelled

Navadina Japams, scheduled from January 31 too cancelled, says Rector

Gunadala Mary Matha Utsavams, scheduled to be held from February 9 to 11, have been cancelled owing to a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Catholic Diocese Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao issued directions to the shrine management to cancel the annual festival owing to the pandemic.

Lakhs of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and other States visit the temple every year and perform special pujas to Gunadala Mary Matha during the festivities.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Gunadala Matha shrine Rector Fr. Eleti William Jayaraju said the celebrations had been cancelled keeping in view the safety of devotees.

“Except the daily rituals, there will be no special pujas in Gunadala Matha shrine. Devotees are requested not to throng the temple, and to stay by following COVD norms,” Fr. Jayaraju said. Bishop Raja Rao had also cancelled the ‘Navadina Japams’, scheduled to be performed from January 31 to February 8, due to COVID.