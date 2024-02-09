GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gunadala Mary Matha centenary celebrations begin with special prayers in Vijayawada

Thousands of devotees, led by priests, take a procession to the hill shrine; bishops of Vijayawada and Adilabad perform holy eucharist; Catholic Diocese of Vijayawada makes elaborate arrangements for the fest

February 09, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Bishop T. Rajarao, along with other Catholic priests, at the Gunadala shrine in Vijayawada on Friday.

Bishop T. Rajarao, along with other Catholic priests, at the Gunadala shrine in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The centenary celebrations of the historic Gunadala Lourdu Matha shrine began with special prayers atop Gunadala Hill on Friday. Bishops of Vijayawada and Adilabad perform holy eucharist atop Gunadala Hill.

Vijayawada Bishop Rev. Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Monsignor Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General M. Gabriel, Gunadala Shrine Rector Yeleti William Jayaraju and other priests took part in the prayers at the shrine and started the three-day celebrations.

The Bishop explained the history of Gunadala Lourdu Matha shrine, when Mary Matha’s idol was discovered on the hill, and the good work done by the Bishops for the last 100 years to develop the shrine.

The priests took a procession to the shrine, in which thousands of devotees participated. Fathers from different places participated in celebrations.

Adilabad Bishop Antony Prince Panengaden, Vijayawada Catholic Bishop T. Joeshp Raja Rao, along with Social Service Centre director Fr. Thota Sunil Raju, Educational Society executive director Fr. Kolakani Mariyanna and others performed prayers on the occasion.

The church was illuminated for the three-day celebrations. Many devotees from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States thronged the temple on the occasion.

The Catholic Diocese of Vijayawada made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations. Arrangements for ‘darshan’, distributing ‘teertha prasadams’, drinking water, supply of medicines and toilets for the devotees were made on the temple premises.

The temple management has arranged ‘kolatam’ and stage plays titled ‘Daveedu Vijayam’ and ‘Raktha Pasham’ were performed.

The church priests screened a document on the history of Lourdu Matha Shrine, holy eucharist, charismatic prayers, marian procession on the first day of the utsavams.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata visited the shrine and reviewed security arrangements for the Centenary Celebrations.

“Every year, I will attend Gunadala Mary Matha Utsavams. This year, the rush was doubled for the 100-year celebrations of the temple,” said a devotee, Salomi of Nellore.

