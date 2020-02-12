Gunadala Mary festival concludes

The three-day annual Gunadala Mary Matha festival witnessed a huge number of devotees from various districts and States taking part in the prayers and other activities at the Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine in the city. The festival concluded on Tuesday.

The Eucharist on the last day was concelebrated by several priests led by the Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop T. Joseph Raja Rao and Telangana’s Adilabad Catholic Diocese Bishop Antony Prince Panengaden at the Bishop Grassi High School grounds.

At it was the last day a huge number of devotees ascended the Gunadala hill and offered prayers at the Mother Mary’s idol in the grotto and the holy cross on the top of the hill.