Gunadala house burglar nabbed in three days, 840 grams gold seized

The accused is an ex-convict released from jail only 13 days ago, says DCP (East Zone) Vishal Gunni

June 11, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The NTR District police cracked the Gunadala house break-in case within three days, said DCP (East Zone) Vishal Gunni on Sunday.

The police arrested Kona Naga Durga Mohan (28) of RR Pet at Vambay Colony and recovered 840 grams of gold and ₹1.2 lakh cash from his possession, he said.

Mr. Gunni revealed that Durga Mohan is an ex-convict released from jail only 13 days ago, on May 28.

The police formed six teams on June 10 to nab the accused after receiving a complaint on June 7 reporting the theft of 432 grams of gold and ₹2.5 lakh cash from a locked house in Adarsh Nagar in Gunadala.

A team led by Patamata Inspector D. Kasi Viswanath and Gunadala Inspector P. Krishna Mohan had arrested the accused, and seized 840 grams of gold and ₹1.2 lakh cash from his possession.

On June 5, only a week after he was released from prison, Durga Mohan broke into an apartment in Patamata but did not steal anything. He then robbed a roadside kiosk the same night, said the DCP. 

