Gun misfired in Collector’s Office, constable injured

Bullet pierced through his body and condition is serious, says SP

A police constable, Y. Srinivas Rao, who was on guard duty at the Collectorate suffered bullet injury when the carbine in his possession misfired on Sunday.

The constable suffered a critical injury and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where the doctors referred him to Vijayawada for better treatment, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal.

“The incident occurred when Mr. Srinivas was cleaning his weapon. Bullet pierced through his chest. His condition is stated to be serious,” Mr. Siddharth said and directed the officers to provide better treatment to the constable.

Meanwhile, the SP directed the police concerned to book a case and inquire into the incident.