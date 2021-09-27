Cyclone Gulab caused heavy damage in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

27 September 2021 10:15 IST

Electricity and communication networks hit at many places

Cyclone Gulab caused heavy damage in many parts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Electricity and communication networks were destroyed and uprooted trees brought traffic to a grinding halt on many roads.

Several villages were cut off due to the downpour. Power supply has been disrupted since September 26 evening.

APEPDCL officials indicated that restoration of power supply would take quite some time as new electric poles need to be erected in the place of a large number of fallen ones. The DISCOM has set up control rooms in Srikakulam (9490612633) and Vizianagaram (9490610102) and other places.

Rains battered Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Vajrapukotthuru, Santhabommali and other mandals of Srikakulam district. Life has been thrown out of gear in Vizianagaram city, Pusapatirega, Bhogapuram and other parts of Vizianagaram district.

Although the cyclone weakened into a depression, heavy rains are expected to continue for another day or two.

Srikakulam district received 1585.9 mm rainfall on September 26 alone. Etcherla mandal received 80.8 mm and Srikakulam 78.8 mm. Gara which is close to Kalingapatnam recorded 76.6 mm rainfall.

Narasannapeta, Polaki and Amadalavalasa received 61.4 mm, 60.8 mm and 54.6 mm respectively.

As far as Vizianagaram district is concerned, Pusapatirega received the highest rainfall of 144.5 mm followed by Garividi 91.25 mm and other mandals.

Vizianagaram town received 75.39 rainfall, causing untold misery to the people. Hundreds of trees were uprooted and hoardings have fallen in different places. In the absence of an underground drainage system, many places were inundated with rainwater.

Vizianagaram Collector A.Suryakumari said that the administration has been on an alert to ensure quick restoration of normalcy.