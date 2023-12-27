Gujarat Tourism invites tourists from Andhra Pradesh to historical Vadnagar

December 27, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Gujarat Tourism on Wednesday invited tourists from across Andhra Pradesh to its newly-developed destination Vadnagar, branded as a treasure trove of ancient civilisations, holding 2,700 years of rich history.

After covering Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool as part of its roadshows planned across the State, representatives of Gujarat Tourism reached the pilgrim city of Tirupati, considered to be the largest tourism circuit with several travel operators.

While presenting on Gujarat tourism, the resource person Girish Gupta laid special emphasis on Vadnagar. “Inscriptions point out that the city was fortified in the year 1152 AD. There are several layers of history to Vadnagar, which are presented at the archeology museum in the form of seven storeys,” Mr. Gupta explained.

The tourist operators showed keen interest when Kirti Toran, Buddhist monastery, Hatkeshwar Mandir, and Tana Riri Samadhi were highlighted as the region’s major attractions.

Gujarat Tourism officer Ajit Sharma, Travel and Tourism Association Andhra Pradesh (TTAA) president Vijay Mohan, A.P. Chamber of Commerce (Rayalaseema) president K.V. Choudary and TTAA-Rayalaseema president V. Kodandarama Raju also spoke.

