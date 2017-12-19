‘Gujarat results moral victory for Cong.’

The narrow victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, that is with just nine seats over the half-way mark of 90, is a moral victory for the Congress party, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy.

In a reaction to the Gujarat election results here on Monday, the PCC chief alleged that the BJP resorted to unethical politics to provoke fear and hatred in the voters of the State.

‘People are priority’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took over the reins of the party at the correct time. It had become clear that he was the leader who was going to steer the Congress in the next general elections, he said.

“Mr. Gandhi is a leader who believes that politics is for the benefit of the people. He started his political career at the bottom rung of the party and climbed up the ranks,” Mr. Reddy pointed out. Mr. Gandhi’s family members made many sacrifices for the country and even gave their lives, he said.

YSRC in dilemma?

Meanwhile, the main Opposition in the State, the YSR Congress party, did not come with an official statement on the Gujarat elections. The party leaders reportedly debated over the consequences of a “positive or negative” response to the results.

While hailing the results would offend the minorities in the State, any adverse reaction would not go too well with the BJP to which the regional party has warmed up to in recent times.

The leaders felt there was no need for the party to respond one way or the other as it was just elections in another State.