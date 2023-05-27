Gujarat police arrest Vijayawada woman in loan app suicide case

May 27, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Surat police of Gujarat arrested a woman of Vijayawada, in a suicide case. The victim, an assistant professor in a university in Gujarat, allegedly committed suicide after she lost money in a loan app case recently.

According to sources, the assistant professor who lost money allegedly resorted to the extreme step. During investigation, the Surat police tracked the mobile phone call data and found that a woman of Vijayawada had received the amount.

A team of Gujarat police contacted the NTR District Commissionerate police and picked up the woman, a native of Panja Centre under One Town police station limits, two days ago.

“We cooperated with the Surat police, who are investigating the case. However, no case has been registered in NTR District,” a police officer said on Friday.

