ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat police arrest Vijayawada woman in loan app suicide case

May 27, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A team of Gujarat police contacted the NTR District Commissionerate police and picked up the woman

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Surat police of Gujarat arrested a woman of Vijayawada, in a suicide case. The victim, an assistant professor in a university in Gujarat, allegedly committed suicide after she lost money in a loan app case recently.

According to sources, the assistant professor who lost money allegedly resorted to the extreme step. During investigation, the Surat police tracked the mobile phone call data and found that a woman of Vijayawada had received the amount.

A team of Gujarat police contacted the NTR District Commissionerate police and picked up the woman, a native of Panja Centre under One Town police station limits, two days ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cooperated with the Surat police, who are investigating the case. However, no case has been registered in NTR District,” a police officer said on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US