Gujarat offers 15% commission for Andhra travel agencies to promote 'Statue of Unity' tourism

KAKINADA

30 March 2021 11:41 IST

TTAA launches campaign titled '2022 Visit Andhra Pradesh'

The Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) is offering 15% commission for Andhra Pradesh-based travel agents and agencies for promoting tourism at the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadia in Gujrat.

The TCGL has demonstrated the tourism potential of the 'Statue of Unity' during the interaction programme held with the travel agents of East Godavari district on Monday night here.

Addressing the travel agents and agencies, TCGL Tourism Officer (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu) Ajit Kumar Sharma has said, "Our State government is welcoming the travel agents from Andhra Pradesh to be registered with the TCGL to give a fillip to the tourism at the 'Statue of Unity'. Post COVID-19, we will offer a maximum of 15% commission to the agents from Andhra Pradesh.”

“In return, TCGL will extend every support to the Andhra Pradesh-based travel agencies to promote their local tourism places including two Shakthi Peetams —Draksharamam and Pithapuram — which are the prime destinations for the people in Gujarat,” said Mr. Ajit Kumar. Tours & Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) President K.Vijay Mohan has assured the support to promote the Gujrat tourism.

Explore Shakthipeetams

“Estimated 30,000 tourists from Gujrat and Karnataka will visit the two Shakthipeetams — Drakasharamam and Pithapuram — in East Godavari district every month. The tourism potential of the two places should be tapped by the agencies.”

2022 Visit AP

"We have launched a new campaign '2022; Visit Andhra Pradesh', targeting to attract the tourists from across the globe as the tourism sector was badly hit by the COVID since 2020,” said Mr. Vijay Mohan.

The travel agents have been told to register with the AP Tourism Development Authority to claim the benefits being offered by the State government.