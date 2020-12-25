Gujarat institute to work forrural development in State

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the stone-laying ceremony of IRMA at APCARL campus in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on Thursday.

KADAPA

25 December 2020 08:23 IST

State government signs MoU with Institute of Rural Management Anand

The State government has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat for setting up base at the campus of Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research in Livestock (APCARL) in Pulivendula of Kadapa district for collaborative efforts in addressing the issues pertaining to rural development.

Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and IRMA Director Saswata N. Biswas exchanged copies of the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his constituency on Thursday. The step is a follow-up to the pact signed by the government with GCMMF (Amul) in July this year and the launch of the scheme to procure milk through women’s cooperative groups in 400 villages in the first week of December. The project involves the formation of 9,899 milk producer unions and ensure economic empowerment of women.

Already, 4.69 lakh women have evinced interest in procuring cattle under ‘Jagananna Cheyutha’ and ‘Asara’. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the establishment of IRMA at APCARL looked beyond women’s empowerment to strengthen skills in the rural youth .

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. Biswas expressed joy at establishing IRMA’s first centre in South India, adding that certificate courses would be launched from the 2021-22 academic year and diploma courses the next year. Apart from auditorium, laboratories and hostels for APCARL, the government agreed to take up construction of IRMA building and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University and approved ₹98.98 crore for the same.

Stone laid for lift scheme

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the expansion of Gandikota, Pydipalem lift scheme worth ₹3,556 crore and minor irrigation projects worth ₹1,256 crore, apart from launching the work for a new APSRTC bus depot in Pulivendula. While thanking the evacuees of the submerged villages whose sacrifice facilitated the expansion work, he said the State could fill up 26.85 tmcft of water in Gandikota and 10.13 tmcft in Chitravati reservoir . He promised to provide relief, rehabilitation and accommodation at a suitable place.