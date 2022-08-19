Andhra Pradesh: Guest faculty in degree colleges seek pay hike

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers working as guest faculty in degree colleges in the State have urged the government to revise their pay scale.

Andhra Pradesh Degree Colleges Guest Faculty Association (APDCGFA) president D. Bhavani Sankar Reddy said that the payment of ₹200 per hour to them was far from adequate, and appealed that the amount be increased to at least ₹500 per hour. He said that while salaries of teachers in model schools and those hired on contract basis had been hiked, a monthly cap of ₹14,400 had been imposed for guest faculty in degree colleges. In 2017, the remuneration to guest faculty was enhanced from ₹100 to ₹200 per hour, not exceeding ₹14,400 per month and limiting the teaching hours to 72 hours.

Mr. Reddy said 520 candidates were working as guest faculty after completing their PhD under sanctioned posts and 200 candidates under non-sanctioned posts. He said guest faculty were paid the least salaries in the State, lesser than workers who swept the roads to eke out a living.

Association vice-president K.V.V. Sarma said that as per UGC norms, guest faculty should be paid a sum of ₹1,500 per hour. This was being implemented for guest faculty in universities while their counterparts in degree colleges were denied the same, he said.

The association’s zonal in-charge T. Chandra Sekhar urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to consider their plight and enhance their salaries at the earliest.