GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hidden cameras spotted in women’s toilets at Andhra’s Gudlavalleru College hostel, sparks protests

Girl students vacate hostel and raised slogans demanding arrest of accused. Krishna district SP, R. Gangadhar visited the college

Updated - August 30, 2024 02:02 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 01:55 pm IST - GUDLAVALLERU (KRISHNA DISTRICT):

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
General view of the Gudlavalleru College main building

General view of the Gudlavalleru College main building | Photo Credit: Source: WikiCommons

Students of Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC) staged a protest in front of the college alleging that some miscreants installed spy cameras in the toilets in the girls hostel.

The students allege that a camera was seen in the toilet. With the news spreading in the institute, thousands of students came out and staged a dharna on Thursday night.

Students boycotted classes and continued protests till Friday (August 30, 2024) noon demanding action against the accused. The management tried in vain to control the protestors.

Parents who rushed to the college demanded a thorough investigation into the incident of hidden camera in girls hostel in the college.

Speaking to The Hindu, Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) G. V. G. Ashok Kumar said the Gudlavalleru police registered a case, and were searching the college premises.

“Instructions have been given to the police to search the college hostel and other vulnerable locations with bomb detection teams,” Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police, R. Gangadhar Rao said that police searched the mobile phones, laptops and other devices of the suspects.

“We have not seized any spy cameras in Gudlavalleru Engineering College till noon. A detailed probe is on,” said Mr. Gangadhar who visited the institute.

Police picked up a few seniors, who were suspects in the case and are questioning them.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.