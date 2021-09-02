Gudlavalleru college opens local office in city

Principal of Gudlavalleru Engineering College GVSNRV Prasad has said that to provide access to the public to detailed information about the courses and other key aspects related to the college, a local office was being opened at Mogulrajpuram in Vijayawada.

Speaking after inauguration of the office on Wednesday, Mr. Prasad said the college, established by its founding secretary Vallurupalli Venkata Rama Seshadri Rao in 1998 in Gudlavalleru village, aimed at bringing technical education within the reach of the local public.

He said the college was renamed as Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College (SRGEC) from the academic year 2021-22. The college which started with 180 students, today has a strength of 1,320 students pursuing different streams of Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical, Electronics and Communications, Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Mr. Prasad said the syllabus was designed keeping in view the employment opportunities for the students, and 928 students had found placements in the campus recruitment drive in the 2020-21 academic year.