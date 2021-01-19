Gudivada Sub-Inspector found dead

A Sub-Inspector of Police, P. Vijay Kumar (34), was found dead on Tuesday.
A native of Eluru town, Vijay Kumar, joined in Police Department in 2012, and got married a couple of months ago. He worked in Hanuman Junction and other places in Krishna district.
Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu, Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N. Satyanandam and other officers visited the body at the Government Hospital. The SP and DSP met the victim’s family members and consoled them.
“The reasons for the alleged suicide was not known immediately. An officer of the rank of CI will investigate into the reasons for the death,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.
Persons who are in distress may dial ‘1090’ for help.
