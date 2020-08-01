Gudivada criticises Naidu for his ‘Dark Day’ remark

Coming down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party MLA Gudivada Amarnath has said that he and his son Nara Lokesh, who are opposing the initiative of overall development of the State, don’t have the right to enter north Andhra and Rayalaseema. He also urged farmers of Amaravati region not to believe in the words of the TDP leaders and assured them that the YSRCP will stick to its promise to develop the region also.
Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that Mr. Naidu in his emotional reaction to the Governor’s approval to three-capital Bill described it as a ‘Dark Day’ in the history of the State. Mr. Amarnath questioned why Mr. Naidu is getting emotional when all the districts are going to be developed with the government’s decision.
Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy and many YSRCP leaders have time and again said that like Visakhapatnam, all the other regions would also be developed, he added. Mr. Amarnath said that the YSRCP would ensure that farmers from Amaravati didn’t suffer any loss.
He said that the three-capital decision by Mr. Jagan is being welcomed and celebrated by all the regions in the State. People from north Andhra are happy for making Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, he added.
“The city has ports, international airport, National Highway (NH) connectivity, government lands and all suitable resources for a capital. In the coming years, Visakhapatnam will be one of best capitals in the country,” he said.
