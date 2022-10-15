Andhra Pradesh

Gudivada Amarnath demands apology from Pawan Kalyan for JSP cadres ‘attacking Ministers’ at Vizag airport

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath demanded an apology from Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan for the alleged attack by the JSP cadres on Ministers R.K. Roja and Jogi Ramesh at the airport in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The Ministers were on the way to the airport after attending the ‘Visakha Garjana’ when they were allegedly attacked outside the airport.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan should own up responsibility and apologise to the Ministers, said Mr. Amarnath.

The Uttarandhra Non-political JAC had organised a rally supporting the State government’s decision on three capitals and decentralisation. The Ministers had come to support it and the attack on them should be condemned, he said.

He accused Mr. Pawan Kalyan of venting his anger on the people of Visakhapatnam for losing the election in 2019 from Gajuwaka.

Mr Pawan knew that the JAC was holding Visakha Garjana on Saturday, and he should not have chosen the same day for his visit, the Minister said.

“It is not an attack on our leaders, but on the movement of the Uttarandhra JAC,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
state politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2022 9:38:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/gudivada-amarnath-demands-apology-from-pawan-kalyan-for-jsp-cadres-attacking-ministers-at-vizag-airport/article66014875.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY